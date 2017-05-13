2 killed, 2 injured after head-on crash

Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 146, south of I-80 in Poweshiek County.

The report came in around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Iowa State Patrol says 69-year-old Thomas Taylor of Oskaloosa was driving northbound when he crossed the center line hitting another car head-on, killing one of his passengers, 65-year-old Rosa Santos, and the driver of the other car, 35-year-old Randall Paul of Grinnell.

Thomas also had two other passengers in his car who were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.