First Friday'Loo of 2017

Kicking off a beautiful weekend with the first Friday'Loo of the season.

Setting the tone for the evening and opening the Friday'Loo season for the second year in a row The Getaway City Band, played their hearts out.

"It is all one word. Everybody thinks it is get a way or gate way or some form of that. It is like, no, it is a getaway. We are your getaway," said band member Kent Aschenbrenner.

The band helping folks getaway from the work week.

"A lot of bands have one female in them, how many bands do you see with two? They both play and sing," said Aschenbrenner.

"And they are probably the stars of the show, right?

"Oh, I think so. They think so," said Aschenbrenner, "Definitely the best looking, I am just the tallest."

The tallest by a long shot; nearly seven feet tall, he might just be the tallest guitar player you have ever seen.

Along with all the annual Friday fun, Mayor Quentin Hart and The Blue Zone Project promoting a healthier community during the kick off Friday'Loo.

The event starting with a walk through downtown and then the presentation of a $100,000 dollar grant to fight childhood obesity Mayor Hart won from U.S. Conference of Mayors.

"Friday'Loo is a celebration of who we are as a community. People come from everywhere and then to add this loop around; the walk also gives us an opportunity to see the progress that we are making in downtown," said Mayor Hart.

You can catch Friday'Loo every Friday night at Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo throughout the summer.