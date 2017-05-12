Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum welcomes presidential exhibit

Unique items representing each of the 45 presidents are part of a new exhibit opening Saturday, May 13th, at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum.

It's part of the American Presidents: Life Portraits, a presidential portrait exhibit presented by C-SPAN, Mediacom and the White House Historical Association which features oil portraits of the presidents and each first lady done by Chas Fagan.

Marcus Eckhardt, the museum's curator, worked for two years to gather unique items for each president to accompany the exhibit.

"They would be something that you wouldn't normally see or associate with them for example like Grover Cleveland's fishing bobbers. I didn't know he was a fisherman," Eckhardt said.

Each item coming with a story behind it.

"John Adams, we have the seal which he used to sign the treaty that ended the Revolutionary War," Eckhardt said.

Members of the Herbert W. Hoover Foundation were treated to a sneak peek of the exhibit on Friday.

"It's a wonderful exhibit to see all of the presidents and I think the local touch of adding the other items just bring it closer to home and make it personal and real," Mary Jane Beach said.

One of the most talked about items of the exhibit is a pair of custom-made cowboy boots with golf cleats owned by President George H. W. Bush.

"I didn't even know they made them and maybe they're just custom made for him. I didn't know. I'm not from Texas but they were cute," Beach said.

The exhibit will stay open to the public until Sunday, October 29, 2017.