Border agency says it has picked finalists to design wall along southern U.S. border

SAN DIEGO (AP) -

The federal government says it has settled on finalists to design President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, but it won't identify them.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that it will notify finalists over the next several days. It won't say how many there are, but it has said previously that it would pick up to 20.

An agency document released last month by Senate Democrats says authorities plan to select winners by June 14 to build prototypes in San Diego on a short stretch of land near the Otay Mesa border crossing with Mexico.

Building a wall on the Mexican border was a cornerstone of Trump's presidential campaign and a flashpoint for his detractors. A stopgap measure to fund the government through September doesn't provide money for construction.

