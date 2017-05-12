UPDATE: Waterloo Police respond to shots fired, no injuries

Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Center Street in Waterloo.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Center Street in Waterloo.More >>
The federal government says it has settled on finalists to design President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, but it won't identify them at this point.More >>
The federal government says it has settled on finalists to design President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, but it won't identify them at this point.More >>
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad used his veto power Friday to cut language in a roughly $7.2 billion state budget that would have eliminated the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University.More >>
Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad used his veto power Friday to cut language in a roughly $7.2 billion state budget that would have eliminated the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University.More >>
It is expected to be a great weekend out on the Mississippi River.More >>
It is expected to be a great weekend out on the Mississippi River.More >>
The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,More >>
The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,More >>