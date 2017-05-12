UPDATE: Waterloo Police respond to shots fired, no injuries - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Waterloo Police respond to shots fired, no injuries

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Police are investigating a shots fired report in the 300 block of Center Street in Waterloo. Some shell casing were found, but there doesn't appear to be any damage.

Nobody was hurt.

