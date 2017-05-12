Nice weather & busy weekend for boating expected

It is expected to be a great weekend out on the Mississippi River.

People are gearing up to go boating. "We have great weather coming in from what I saw on your news channel this morning. We're looking at 80s tomorrow, 80s on Sunday. It's gonna be packed," said Charles Cretsinger, owner of the American Lady Yacht.

The crew of Dubuque's American Lady Yacht say because of the nice weather and Mother's Day this weekend, it will be a busy few days for them. "We have four cruises today, we have three cruises tomorrow, and we're booking three cruises for Sunday," added Cretsinger.

People can either catch a refreshing breeze along the river during a meal at the restaurant Catfish Charlie's, or see the scenic views of the Tri-States on the cruise.

"It's beautiful out there, typically we'll go up towards the lock and dam, and then we turn around and head downstream...You see the islands, you see the wildlife. The river is beautiful. It's intriguing. It's great."

DNR officers are planning to be on the water this weekend for patrols. If you are heading out, stay safe out there.