UNI to break ground for new tennis facility

The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15, on the corner of 19th and Campus Street, just east of the Nielsen Fieldhouse.

The new tennis courts will cost $1.5 million. The project received a $500,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, and the balance is being funded by UNI, the city and school district.

In 2015, the UNI community engaged in an extensive Facilities Master Planning project. The No. 1 item of immediate need found in the Recreation and Athletic Facility plan was the tennis court complex.