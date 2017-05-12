Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.

"We have mutually agreed that at this point it is in everyone’s best interest that Jerminic starts a new chapter in his collegiate career. We wish him success moving forward," said Ferentz.

Smith (6-foot-1, 187 pounds) is a native of Garland, Texas (South Garland HS).

