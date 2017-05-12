Hawks and receiver Jerminic Smith part ways

Iowa volleyball head coach Bond Shymansky announced Friday the addition of Kelsey O’Neill to the Hawkeyes for the 2017 season. The middle blocker/right side hitter has one year of eligibility remaining.More >>
The University of Northern Iowa, in collaboration with the City of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Falls School District, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new tennis complex at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 15,More >>
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.More >>
The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex. ....More >>
Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly. Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.More >>
