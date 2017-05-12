Marshall sentenced up to 25 years in prison for 2009 Iowa killing

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.More >>
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that wide receiver Jerminic Smith will no longer be a member of the Hawkeye football program.More >>
The Cedar Wapsi bridge in Black Hawk County is in need of repairs, but one of the options the County has to replace the bridge is not sitting well with neighbors.More >>
The Cedar Wapsi bridge in Black Hawk County is in need of repairs, but one of the options the County has to replace the bridge is not sitting well with neighbors.More >>
A man who was convicted of First Degree Murder and then had his punishment overturned was back in court today.More >>
A man who was convicted of First Degree Murder and then had his punishment overturned was back in court today.More >>
An eastern Iowa man thought he put his car in park, but seconds later it rolled into an area lake.More >>
The driver's Lexus sank 17 feet to the bottom of a lake at George Wyth State Park yesterday afternoon, and today, crews were working to remove it.More >>
The humidity level increases next week.More >>
The humidity level increases next week.More >>