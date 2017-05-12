Marshall sentenced up to 25 years in prison for 2009 Iowa killing

A man who was convicted of First Degree Murder and then had his punishment overturned was back in court today.

Justin Marshall was one of three men arrested after a 2009 shooting death in Iowa City.

Police say he shot landlord John Versypt at Broadway Condominiums in what was believed to be a botched robbery in October.

More than three years later Marshall was convicted on the murder charge and sentenced to life in prison.

Marshall's conviction was overturned last year as the Iowa Supreme Court ruled he should get a new trial because of a jailhouse informant's information in the original trial violated Marshall's right to an attorney.

It was an emotional courtroom today as Justin Marshall plead guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter for the killing of John Versypt.

Marshall admitted he was trying to take Versypt's wallet when he pulled the trigger.

Versypt's sister Mary Tiernan addressed Marshall in court today.

"Justin, you attempted to rob him for less than $20 but his subsequent murder robbed his family of much more," she said.

Marshall made eye contact with family members while they spoke, Versypt's wife Janet spoke next.

"John and I were married for 34 1/2 years. He was my husband, my best friend and my favorite travel companion. He was the best father and a great example of how my children should treat others," she said.

Asking to be sentenced right away and all parties agreeing, the judge sentenced Marshall to up to 25 years in prison with a minimum of 12.

He does get credit for time already served which we are told has been 5 years.

Marshall apologized to Versypt's family in court.

"There's not enough sorrys I can say to console you to help you move forward. I just ask that you can forgive me. That's all I can ask for, is for forgiveness," he said..

The family says the last 7 1/2 years have been a roller coaster of emotions and it's something they are hoping to finally move past.

"Thank him for finally admitting that yes I did pull the trigger, yes I did kill your husband and yes I am sorry," Janet Versypt told us after the sentencing.

The three charges Marshall pleaded guilty to were Voluntary Manslaughter, Robbery-2nd Degree and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

All three are felonies.



