Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque moving to new location, keeping 200 jobs

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque furniture manufacturing plant plans to open a new facility and keep at least 200 jobs.  Flexsteel Industries' Chief Financial Officer Tim Hall says the new $28-million, 250,000-square-foot plant will be in the Dubuque Industrial Center South, pending approval.

They hope to start working on the new plant by the end of 2017.  This comes after the company announced it would shut down the old location on Jackson St.

Flexsteel has been in business for 120 years in Dubuque.

