UPDATE: Bridge removed, Upper Iowa River back open

Kayakers will be able to get back on the water of the Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County.
The bridge that collapsed because of a heavy truck on May 5, is now removed.
The Winneshiek County Engineer says they finished removing pieces of the bridge Friday.
The area is back open for canoes, kayaking or other water activities.
