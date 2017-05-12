Car pulled from George Wyth Lake

An eastern Iowa man thought he put his car in park, but seconds later it rolled into an area lake.

The Iowa DNR says the driver just finished up kayaking and pulled his Lexus close to the boat ramp at George Wyth Lake in Black Hawk County. Soon after he watched his car roll into the lake.

Crews attempted to remove the car from the lake yesterday, but the water was too dark and they couldn't locate the car. Today, crews were able to pull the car out.

According to the DNR the car flipped and sank about 17 feet to the bottom of the lake. Divers and Sheetz Towing worked together to pull the car out.

