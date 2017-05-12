Waterloo Mayor hosts Blue Zones walk

Mayor of Waterloo Quentin Hart invites community members to join him in a mile walk/run to celebrate well-being in Waterloo.

Cedar Valley Blue Zones Project, in partnership with the City of Waterloo and the Cedar Valley Sportsplex, is hosting the first Mayor's Walk/Run tonight.

"Waterloo is a Certified Blue Zones Community on the move," said Mayor Hart. "We are creating a culture of health and well being for our citizens. Fitness is more fun when we get out and move together."

Walk Waterloo will being at Lincoln Park at 5:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 4:30 p.m. The walk/run is appropriately one mile and will conclude back at Lincoln Park in time for Friday Loo. The cost of the event is $10, which will include a Walk Waterloo t-shirt and a donation to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Walk Waterloo is open to community members of all ages.

Businesses are urged to demonstrate their commitment to the wellness of their employees and support healthy choices by encouraging employees to participate as a group. The two businesses with the highest percentage of employee participation will be recognized and receive a fun prize.

Cedar Valley Blue Zones Project partners with businesses, grocery stores, organizations and schools to develop healthy events and initiatives to help community members live longer, healthier lives. Healthy community partnerships in the Cedar Valley can lower healthcare costs, improve productivity, and boost national recognition as a great place to live, work, and play.

For registration or event information about Walk Waterloo, please visit: www.facebook.com/cedarvalleybluezonesproject or www.cvsportsplex.com For more information about Cedar Valley Blue Zones Project, please visit: www.explore.bluezonesproject.com/cedar-valley