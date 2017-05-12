Some KWWL Newscasts on CW 7.2 this weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Some KWWL Newscasts on CW 7.2 this weekend

Some of our regularly scheduled KWWL News is going to air on CW over the next few weekends. 

As a new standard operating procedure, KWWL will air weekend local news on CW 7.2 if the newscast is preempt by NBC sports programming. 

Here is the outline for THIS weekend: 

  • KWWL Saturday 6:00 p.m. News preempted from KWWL due to Hockey.
  • Saturday 6:00 p.m. News to air on NWWL CW 7.2
  • KWWL Sunday 5:00 p.m. News preempted from KWWL due to Golf.
  • Sunday 5:00 p.m. News to air on NWWL CW 7.2.

