Great Give Day nets more than $370,000 for Northeast Iowa non-profits

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

More than $370,000, a record-breaking amount, was donated yesterday as part of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque's Great Give Day.

In all, they raised $370,099 was raised, breaking last year's record of $367,453.

A total of153 non-profits will take a share of that money, which is up from 114 last year.

In addition to the money raised, Camp Courageous took a $1,000 prize for the most donors, while the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary took second and Northeast Iowa Community College Foundation.

Holy Family Catholic Schools garnered the most money, with more than $50,000 in donations.

