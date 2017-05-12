Severely-matted dog gets haircut, new home

A young dog, in need of a new look, also has a new home.

Someone brought a dog to the Cedar Bend Humane Society after not being able to take care of it anymore.

The dog was severely matted, its hair in knots.

Minutes after getting a much-needed haircut, a Janesville woman noticed him and adopted the dog.

She's calling him, 'Scruffy.'

"It was just like, 'Wow, I don't think he knows his own body.' I mean, he's chasing his tail and licking everything. I think he didn't even know he had those body parts because they were so covered up and matted," said Tova Hubler from Janesville.

The humane society didn't charge the original owner. They would rather have someone turn in a pet they can't take care of, instead of letting them live like this dog was.

All dogs and cats are half off through Mother's Day.