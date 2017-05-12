Waterloo Farmers Market summer schedule - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Farmers Market summer schedule

Written by Ally Crutcher
There are two sites at which to find fresh goods and produce at farmers markets in Waterloo.

The Saturday Riverloop Farmers Market is located at the Riverloop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. It opens every Saturday morning, 8 to noon, through Oct. 28.

The Cedar Valley Farmers Market is located inside the southeast corner of Kimball Ave and Ridgeway Rd. It operates every Tuesday afternoon, 3:30 to 6, through Oct. 31.
 

