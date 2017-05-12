Lawyer: President Trump had no income from Russians

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's lawyers say a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect "any income of any type from Russian sources," with some exceptions.

The lawyers did not release copies of Trump's tax returns so The Associated Press cannot independently verify their conclusions.

The letter says there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Trump or debt owed by Trump to Russian lenders. It does reflect income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for $95 million.

The White House says Trump asked his lawyers for a letter following a request from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who heads one of the congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in last year's election.

********************************************

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is warning that former FBI Director James Comey "better hope" that there are no "tapes" of their conversations.

Trump tweeted Friday, "James Comey better hope that there are no `tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, later saying that "he wasn't doing a good job."

In the termination letter to Comey, Trump thanked him for telling the president "three times" that he personally is not under investigation for collusion with Russia during his 2016 campaign.

Trump said in an NBC News interview Thursday that Comey told him once over dinner and twice by telephone that he isn't under investigation.

********************************************

President Donald Trump is reiterating his view that reports about collusion with the Russian government by members of his 2016 campaign are "fabricated."

The president tweeted early Friday that "Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election."

He added, "The Fake Media is working overtime today!"

In an interview with NBC News Thursday, Trump said he asked FBI Director James Comey point-blank if he was under investigation and was assured three times he was not.

Trump sent Comey a letter Tuesday firing him. In it, he thanked Comey for the three assurances.

Trump showed no concern that the request might be viewed as interference in an active FBI probe.

********************************************

President Donald Trump says his busy schedule makes it "not possible" for his staff to speak at the podium with "perfect accuracy."

Trump on Friday defended the struggle by his administration to come up with a consistent timeline and rationale for the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey this week.

Trump tweeted, "As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!"

He added, "Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future `press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???"

The president's advisers said Trump fired Comey in response to a recommendation by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, then said Trump had planned to fire Comey regardless.