'Monster Fish' on display at Dubuque's River Museum

A fish that can grow up more than 21 feet long and 1,500 pounds is just one of many on display at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium's new exhibit.

"Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants" will open to the public tomorrow.

The exhibit is based on a show of the same name on Nat Geo WILD.

"This is really an exhibit that's inclusive to everyone. From little kids that can explore these cool, giant fish, and be awe inspired by their size. But then really adults who are interested in fishing and the outdoors can learn a lot as well. So this really is an exhibit for everyone and has something for everyone," said Andrew Brunner, assistant market manager at the Museum.

The exhibit showcases some of the largest freshwater fish ever found.

It also features a number of games, videos and other interactive activities.

And after you check out the exhibit, you'll be able to see some of those fish in real life...just not as big.

"So as people are walking through the Monster Fish exhibit, and they see these massive fish species and how large they can get, they can take a trip down to our regular museum and aquarium, and see these fish in their more normal size," Brunner said.

The exhibit runs tomorrow through Oct. 9.

Dr. Zeb Hogan, host of the TV series, will be at the museum Saturday, May 20, where he'll host a public presentation, and question and answer session.

For more information on his visit and pricing for the exhibit, visit www.rivermuseum.com.