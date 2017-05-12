House, garage catch fire in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids firefighters were called after a house and garage catch fire.

It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. at 1207 34th Street NE.

Firefighters say the fire was quickly brought under control and there was little damage to the inside of the building.

No one was home at the time of the fire as firefighters investigate the cause.

The home was boarded up after a fire in summer of 2016.

