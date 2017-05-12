One person injured in Waterloo stabbing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person injured in Waterloo stabbing

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo police confirm someone was injured in a Stabbing Thursday afternoon. 

They say this happened around 4:15.

No word on the age of the person at this time, but police say the person is expected to survive. 

