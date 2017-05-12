One person injured after overnight shooting

Waterloo police confirm there was a shooting last night around 10:30.

They say they found shell casings in the 200 block of Francis Drive near Hale Street.

Police say a private vehicle took a 36-year-old man to Covenant with a gun shot wound. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information can call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 or the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).