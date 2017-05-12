NEW THIS MORNING: Name released of man injured in Waterloo shooting

UPDATE: We now know the name of the man shot last night in Waterloo.

Police confirm 36-year-old Moriono Deshon Keys was hit in the leg around 10:30 p.m. last night.

Waterloo Police say they received multiple calls last night about gunshots.

********************************************************

Waterloo Police confirm there was a shooting last night around 10:30 p.m.

They say they found shell casings in the 200 block of Francis Drive near Hale Street.

Police say someone drove a 36-year-old man to Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police say the man should recover.

The shooting happened near a daycare. The director said they don't know much about the shooting since it happened when the daycare was closed, but they say their security is tight.

Anyone with any information can call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 or the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).