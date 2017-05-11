Iowa falls to Wisconsin at Big Ten Softball Tournament

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The 11th-seeded University of Iowa softball team fell, 3-0, to No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday night in round one of the 2017 Big Ten Conference Tournament at the Wilpon Complex.

Cheyenne Pratt went 2-for-3, while Claire Fritsch was 1-for-3. Shayla Starkenburg suffered the loss, throwing four strikeouts in 6.0 innings of play.

After two scoreless innings, Wisconsin took the lead in the bottom of the third inning when Brooke Wyderski scored as Chloe Miller was caught stealing second. The Badgers added a run in the bottom of the third on a Stephanie Lombardo RBI single through the right side. Wisconsin extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring a run on Jordan Little’s RBI bunt single.

The Hawkeyes conclude the season with a 19-32 overall record and a 9-14 record in conference action.