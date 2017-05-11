3A Coed State Qualifier in Waverly

Drake Relays Champion Jo Jo Frost of Center Point-Urbana headlined a strong field at a 3A Coed District meet in Waverly. Frost captured his specialty the 400 meter hurdles in 54.13 seconds.

For the girls Union Community's Megan Hudson finished second in the state last year in the 100 meter hurdles. Hudson is going back to state after capturing the 100 meter hurdle district title in 15.03 seconds. In all eight teams were assigned to the 3A District meet in Waverly.