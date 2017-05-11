Teen who fondled 3 kindergarteners sent to training school

MARION, Iowa (AP) -- A teen convicted of fondling three kindergarten students while volunteering at an eastern Iowa elementary school has been sentenced to a state training school.

The teen, now 16, was sentenced Thursday to the school in Eldora, and a judge recommended he stay there until he's nearly 20. However, the school has discretion to decide how long he'll stay. He'll also have to register as a sex offender.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles who've committed crimes.

The boy was found guilty in March of felony sexual abuse for his actions at Starry Elementary School in Marion.

Parents of two of the children have sued the classroom teacher and the district, and the teacher has pleaded not guilty to failure to report child abuse.

