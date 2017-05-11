Pets for Vets to provide 60 more dogs for veterans

The Cedar Valley Humane Society will be able to provide 60 more dogs to veterans for free thanks to new funding.

In it's first year, Pets for Vets paired 16 veterans with shelter dogs.The funding is all thanks to the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation.

"It not only helps us find homes for animals that are currently in our shelter but it kind of doubly provides benefit for another population that needs a lot of help, the veterans of the United States Armed Services," Preston Moore, CVHS Director of Development & Community Outreach, said.

The dogs come from the shelter and though they're not service dogs, they can provide many of the same benefits, such as companionship. CVHS has worked with the VA and local military groups to determine the benefits.

"For a lot of these folks it gives them a reason to get up in the morning, to go outside and be social and to really help reintegrate them back into society," Moore said.

The funding covers all adoption fees for the veterans and it also provides them with the necessities such as a collar, leash, food bowl, and food to start. A visit to the veterinarian and a seven-week obedience dog obedience class also comes with.

The only requirement is to be a veteran which can be confirmed through a military ID or retirement/discharge papers and to meet the normal adoption criteria.

Local veterans will be able to apply for the program by contacting CVHS by phone at 319-362-6288 or in person.

CVHS is also accepting donations for programs like Pets for Vets to keep it going.