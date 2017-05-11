Four more events file for open container - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Four more events file for open container

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

The Iowa City City Council recently voted to change it's open container ordinance to allow drinking beer and wine on public streets for special events in preparation for the Downtown Block Party on June 24th.

Now, four more events have asked the city council for the same opportunity.

Two of the events, Farm to Street Dinner on August 17th and Northside Oktoberfest on September 24th, are part of the Iowa City Downtown District, which is also hosting the Downtown Block Party.

The other two come from the Summer of the Arts for it's Arts Fest and Jazz Fest,

The events will come under consideration at Tuesday's council meeting. That same meeting is when they expect to officially pass and adopt the open container amendment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.