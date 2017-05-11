Four more events file for open container

The Iowa City City Council recently voted to change it's open container ordinance to allow drinking beer and wine on public streets for special events in preparation for the Downtown Block Party on June 24th.

Now, four more events have asked the city council for the same opportunity.

Two of the events, Farm to Street Dinner on August 17th and Northside Oktoberfest on September 24th, are part of the Iowa City Downtown District, which is also hosting the Downtown Block Party.

The other two come from the Summer of the Arts for it's Arts Fest and Jazz Fest,

The events will come under consideration at Tuesday's council meeting. That same meeting is when they expect to officially pass and adopt the open container amendment.