Nebraska woman infected with Zika delivers healthy baby girl

An Omaha woman infected with the Zika virus while pregnant has delivered a healthy baby girl.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pCZVmG) that Evelyn Suastegui gave birth to the girl on Tuesday. Suastegui was the first pregnant woman in Nebraska to have a confirmed case of the mosquito-borne virus.

Suastegui had said she began feeling ill while vacationing last year in Mexico. Her Zika infection -- and pregnancy -- were diagnosed after she returned to Nebraska.

Doctors spent the rest of her pregnancy checking for fetal abnormalities.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 1 in 10 pregnant women in the continental United States with a confirmed Zika infection delivered a baby with serious defects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed