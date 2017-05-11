Iowa City business to give away 50 trees

MopedU is giving away 50 trees for free on Saturday, May 13th, as a way to help the environment.

"Our company mission is to enhance the lives of our customers, community and industry. Locally, there have been many trees cleared for new roads and it’s clear that private businesses will be responsible for environmental support regardless of industry and we saw an opportunity to give a little back to the earth and replace some lost trees," Bryan Ilg, MopedU owner, said.

The business had originally intended to plant the trees near Earth Day, April 22nd, on a public ground but timing didn't work out with local forestry departments. They say time is running out for trees.

"So we are simply giving them away to anyone who wants one and will take care of it," Ilg said.

The threes are three foot Bur Oak saplings from Frazier Nursery, of Vinton, and will be limited to one per household. A list will be taken for those wanting more if they're unable to give all of them away on Saturday.

Ilg says the trees need to be planted by Monday, May 15th, so that they can grow properly and take root this Spring.

The trees can be picked up on Saturday, at their 810 Maiden Ln location in Iowa City. Pickup times are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..