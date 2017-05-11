Car goes into lake at George Wyth State Park - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Car goes into lake at George Wyth State Park

BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

A car rolled into the lake at George Wyth State Park in Black Hawk County on Thursday. 

It's unclear what actually happened, but DNR officials say the owner of the vehicle actually called police. That person was not inside the car at the time. 

They hope to get the car out at some point on Friday.

