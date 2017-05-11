It's uncertain if new Cedar Rapids Gander Mountain store will ever open, but there is hope

Gander Mountain has filed for bankruptcy leaving many to wonder if the newly built store in Cedar Rapids will ever open.

Several stores across the country are closing.

Construction appears to be complete on the new store which is sitting empty on Blairs Ferry Road.

A customer service employee from the Gander Mountain on the west side of the city tells us their store is for sure closing and they are unsure about the opening of the new store.

A sign out front of the new Gander Mountain encourages people to apply to work there.

Gander Mountain has been advertising a liquidation sale after filing for bankruptcy.

There is hope for many who work and shop at Gander Mountain outdoor stores.

CNBC star of 'The Profit' and owner of Camping World, Marcus Lemonis has bought Gander Mountain and is promising to keep dozens of stores open.

We asked him via Twitter today if he thought the new Cedar Rapids store would ever open it's doors, he replied "I think we are close."

Lemonis said in another tweet that it looks good for both Iowa stores, the other location is in Davenport.

He released a list on Monday of more than 60 stores he intends to keep open and while neither Iowa store made that list he is continuing to add more.

As far as tax incentives from the city of Cedar Rapids for the new Gander Mountain location a city official says those are not tied to a specific store.

We are told regardless of what store goes into the building the incentive would still be good to go to the developer which in this case is Hunter Companies.







