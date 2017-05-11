Blood drive set at Waterloo's Expo Alternative Learning Center - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Blood drive set at Waterloo's Expo Alternative Learning Center

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Expo Alternative Learning Center and the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Waterloo.

The event is set for May 15, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

People are urged to make an appointment, recrossblood.org or 1-800-733-2767.

