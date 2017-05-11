Southwest Iowa Rep. Greg Forristall dies at age 67

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Greg Forristall, a Republican state representative from southwest Iowa, has died.

Colin Tadlock, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Thursday that Forristall's wife, Carol Forristall, contacted legislative staff to confirm the Macedonia lawmaker died Wednesday. He was 67.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said in a press release that Forristall had been battling cancer. Upmeyer called Forristall a dedicated public servant and advocate for the arts and education.

Forristall was elected last year to his sixth term in the House. He served on several committees and previously helped lead the chamber's education and labor committees.

