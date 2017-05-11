Remembering man killed in Black Hawk County crash

A Waterloo man was killed when a truck turned in front of his car yesterday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Christopher Potter was driving north on Highway 58 when a Mack truck driver failed to yield, ultimately hitting Potter's car, killing him. The crash happened near the Highway 58 interchange with Highway 20, in Cedar Falls.

People close Potter are trying to digest what happened. Steve Fratzke has been friends with Potter for more than 10 years, he says he is in disbelief.

"I can't believe he's gone," said Fratzke. "He was just a great guy...This is a huge loss for the community...tragic, just tragic."

People close to him are in shock.

"I kept thinking about his little girl," said Fratzke. "She's never going to see her dad again...she probably won't even remember him when she gets to be grown up...it's terrible."

Potter was a family man and a friend...someone who will be truly missed.

"He had a great sense of humor, was a good family man and a good dad...it's just a terrible tragedy," said Fratzke.

Friends say Potter worked for Iowa Laser. Iowa Laser Human Resources tells KWWL they are very much in shock after losing an employee like this.

The Iowa State Patrol is still looking into why the truck driver failed to yield.