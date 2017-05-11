EF-0 Tornado Wednesday in Salem

From the National Weather Service in Davenport:
NWS Damage Survey for 05/10/17 Tornado Event
Salem Iowa Tornado
RATING: EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 60 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.91 miles
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 20 yards
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 05/10/2017
START TIME: 256 PM CDT
START LOCATION: 2.3 W Salem / Henry / Iowa
START LAT/LON: 40.8519 / -91.6631
END DATE: 05/10/2017
END TIME: 259 PM CDT
END LOCATION: 1.4 W Salem / Henry / Iowa
END LAT/LON: 40.8528 / -91.6458
Tornado touched down in a field and was on the ground for
2-3 minutes. Flying dirt was observed but no damage was
reported.
EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE
FOLLOWING CATEGORIES BASED ON THE DAMAGE THEY CAUSE.
EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH
EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH
EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH
EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH
EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH
EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH
