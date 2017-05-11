EF-0 Tornado Wednesday in Salem

From the National Weather Service in Davenport:

NWS Damage Survey for 05/10/17 Tornado Event

Salem Iowa Tornado

RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 60 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.91 miles

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 20 yards

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 05/10/2017

START TIME: 256 PM CDT

START LOCATION: 2.3 W Salem / Henry / Iowa

START LAT/LON: 40.8519 / -91.6631

END DATE: 05/10/2017

END TIME: 259 PM CDT

END LOCATION: 1.4 W Salem / Henry / Iowa

END LAT/LON: 40.8528 / -91.6458

Tornado touched down in a field and was on the ground for

2-3 minutes. Flying dirt was observed but no damage was

reported.

EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE

FOLLOWING CATEGORIES BASED ON THE DAMAGE THEY CAUSE.

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH

EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH

EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH

EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH

EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH

EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH