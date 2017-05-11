Waterloo nightclub shooting victim sentenced to prison on gun ch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo nightclub shooting victim sentenced to prison on gun charges

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A man who was shot in the stomach outside a nightclub is sentenced to more than four years in prison on gun charges.  23-year-old Sadorieous Collins, of Waterloo, admits to having a firearm as a felon.

Police say he was shot after a fight outside Club Vibe in the 700 bock of Logan Ave. in July of 2016.  He was found a few blocks away near the intersection of Conger St. and Mullen Ave.  

Collins has previous firearms convictions, which is why he was not allowed to have the weapon.

