Crews working to fix water main break in Cedar Falls

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Part of a road is blocked off as crews work to fix a broken water main in Cedar Falls. A portion of Lincoln Street is temporarily closed while repairs are made.

A KWWL crew is currently on the scene of the break.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online for a change in the status of the road.

