Dubuque police looking for two female suspects in credit card fraud, theft

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Police are looking for two women who stole a wallet in a HyVee convenience store last week. 

This happened at the HyVee on Dodge Street in Dubuque. Credit cards inside the wallet were later used at various businesses in several different towns and cities in Iowa, with the charge amount reaching nearly $2,000. 

The two females pictured are suspects and may be driving the vehicle pictured. 

If you have any information, please contact police. 

