Jones Golf Course in Cedar Rapids to open for first time since 2016 flooding

Jones Golf Course will open to the public Saturday for the first time since it was closed in September because of flooding.

All 18 holes will be open for play.

Jones will open with new staff, new rates and daily deals. Weekdays specials for 18 holes, including a golf cart, are $28 per player before 10:00 a.m., $30 per player from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and $25 per player after 2:00 p.m. Weekend and holiday specials for 18 holes, including a golf cart, are $35 per player before 2:00 p.m. and $28 per player after 2:00 p.m.

Lower fees are available for golfers who walk the course. Adults can play 18 holes for $19 on weekdays and $24 on weekends, seniors play for $17 on weekdays and $24 on weekends, and juniors play 9 or 18 holes for $11 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Special rates for 9 holes and twilight play is $13 on weekdays and $16 on weekends.

A special focus to encourage family golfing allows 1 or 2 adults (parents or grandparents) and junior players age 6 through 17 (or high school) to play unlimited holes after 12:00 p.m. on weekends. The rate for families is $17.50 per adult and $5.50 per junior player.

Find more information on Jones Golf Course programs and tee time reservations at www.PlayCedarRapidsGolf.com. Call 286-5581 to reserve a tee time or for more information.