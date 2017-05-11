Man dies after fall from feed trailer in central Iowa

HAVERHILL, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man died after falling from a feed trailer in central Iowa.

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2qXDvBd ) that deputies and medics were sent around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to check a report about an unresponsive man on the ground in rural Haverhill.

Marshall County Sheriff Steve Hoffman says 66-year-old Larry Van Wyngarden was pronounced dead at the scene. Hoffman says it appears Van Wyngarden hit his head while falling.

Information from: Times-Republican, http://www.timesrepublican.com

