VP Mike Pence returns to Iowa for Joni's Roast and Ride

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Iowa next month for Joni's 3rd Annual Roast and Ride.

Senator Joni Ernst's event will be held on June 3rd in Boone at the Central Iowa Expo. Doors will open at 11:30.

Other speakers include U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Senator Chuck Grassley, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, Congressman Steve King, and Congressman David Young.

For more information: https://www.jonipac.com/go/roast-and-ride/