Waterloo Police respond to shooting, find shell casings near convenience store

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Waterloo Police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday evening a little after 6:30.

According to police records, officers were called near the 200 block of Oliver St., and found seven shell casings in the parking lot of Speedy Mart.

Police records say descriptions of vehicles were given by people in the area, but none of the cars were located.

Police are still investigating. 

