Homicide by Vehicle charges in deadly Cedar Falls crash

A Minnesota man is facing charges of Homicide by Vehicle tied to a deadly crash in Cedar Falls in November 2016.

Cedar Falls Police say Charles Brooks, 43, was arrested on Thursday morning. These charges are tied to an accident on the Highway 57 bridge near Main Street last year.

The passenger in Brooks' car was his cousin, Cynthia Brooks ; she died at the crash scene.

Police say the driver was driving erratically and going too fast before crashing into another car.

They say a sample of Brooks' blood show he had THC - the psychoactive part of marijuana - in his system at the time of the crash.