Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer Lyft rides for plan holders

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Blue Cross Blue Shield wants people to make it to their doctor appointments, and is offering transportation for plan holders.

The healthcare provider announced it will offer free Lyft rides to plan holders who don't have reliable transportation. The program is set to be rolled out across the country starting in August or September.

The patient won't need the Lyft app; instead, the doctor's office will see that transportation is a covered benefit when they book the person's appointment. The office can then schedule a Lyft ride in either direction.

In February, Lyft launched in eight Iowa cities. 

