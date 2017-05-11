Man wants trial in teen's slaying moved out of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- One of the two men accused of killing a Burlington teenager wants his trial moved out of Des Moines County in southeast Iowa.

The Hawk Eye reports that lawyers for 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez say he doesn't believe he can receive a fair trial in Burlington because of the pretrial publicity. He's also seeking a trial separate from that of his co-defendant, Jaron Purham. They're accused of shooting to death 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson in March 2016.

A hearing on the motions hasn't been scheduled.

Purham is awaiting trial on unrelated charges in Missouri.