Cedar Falls kids make bracelets for an disabled-friendly playground

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
A place to play for everyone.

Some third graders in Cedar Falls are making hundreds of bracelets.

They're doing this in their spare time, before and after school, and during recess.

It's all so construction of a new playground can start.

Right now, the plan is to build a disabled-friendly playground at Greenhill Park. 

It should have everything from wide slides, to climbing structures, to even a zip line with buckets.

Some third graders at Hansen Elementary came up with the idea to sell hand-made bracelets to raise money for the playground. 

In less than three weeks, they've raised over 900 dollars. 

They say this project is in honor of their classmate and friend Beau, who struggles to communicate. 

If you would like to donate to the playground or find out more about how to buy a bracelet, click here

You can also reach out on the Facebook Page, Beau's Beautiful Blessings
 

