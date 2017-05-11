Dining Dubuque: Buddy's Clubhouse and Copper Kettle

For this week's Dining Dubuque, we're headed to the often neglected north side of Dubuque.

Here we find a couple of great spots: Buddy's Clubhouse and Copper Kettle.

Buddy's features room for just ten tables and a bar--but it's not quantity that matters at Buddy's, it's quality.

"I'm a bit fussy," Buddy Spiegelhalter, owner of Buddy's said.

Buddy and his wife opened the restaurant in 1998. Buddy says it was a welcome change after working for the old Dubuque Packing Company.

"I've gotten to know so many people, it's just great. People, when they come in, know that there's going to be the same people here all the time. They like coming in here, and I take that as a huge compliment," he said.

They're popular for a number of things, including their chicken and fish, but it's the steaks and prime rib that keep bringing people back.

Buddy has experience as a butcher, so he cuts all of the steaks by hand.

"Just a plus that you can do your own like that, because you know exactly what you're serving to other people," he said.

In the end, there's one philosophy that guides everything they do at Buddy's.

"We try to keep it simple. Keep it simple stupid. But try to do it well, too."

The bar at Buddy's is open from 1 p.m. to close Wednesday through Saturday. They serve dinner from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 5-9:30 Friday and Saturday.

Not far down the road, Copper Kettle enjoys similar success.

"You know, the north end has kinda been neglected. And living down here, I thought it would kinda nice to have an upscale place for people to have drinks and good dinner," said owner Chris Staver.

Staver bought the restaurant in 2009 and reopened it in 2012. The original restaurant first opened in that location more than 60 years ago.

Their menu features a little bit of everything. Staver calls it upscale comfort food with a twist.

"We are well known for our scotch egg, our homemade soups. Everything is pretty much scratch made here. Our dressings, our sauces, everything is made from scratch," he said.

Staver says work on the menu is never done, and they're always working to make sure their customers have the best experience.

"It's amazing. I feel awesome about it, in terms of being able to provide options for people they didn't have. We've created an anomaly, like I said. We've got a great spot where people can come and have a good time, so for me, that's very satisfying," he said.