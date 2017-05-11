UPDATE: I-380 near Boyson Road in Cedar Rapids now open

UPDATE: We're told a late night car chase was the reason I-380 near Boyson Road in Cedar Rapids was blocked off.

Marion Police Department says they tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 900 block of 7th Avenue in Marion when they realized the car they were trying to pull over was stolen.

When attempting to stop the car, the driver took off.

Officer tried to use stop sticks when they got onto I-380. The car then headed toward oncoming traffic before getting stuck on a median.

Traffic was shut down for safety reasons for a short period of time.

Police have identified 37 year old Christin Campbell-Martin as the driver.

Charges are pending against Campbell.

Cedar Rapids police tell us that the Boyson Road exit on I-380 in Cedar Rapids is seeing a heavy law enforcement emergency vehicle presence due to a traffic stop.

