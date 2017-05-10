Legendary Dan Gable promotes new book - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Legendary Dan Gable promotes new book

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Dan Gable holds a book signing for his new book "A Wrestling Life 2" at the Dan Gable Wrestling museum in his hometown of Waterloo,

The book is a follow-up to his New York Times best seller "A Wrestling Life."

Among those on hand for today's book signing was Gable's high school wrestling coach----the hall of famer Bob Siddens...

And also Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett---who gifted Gable with a copy of his own book...

As for his new book a wrestling life two... Gable says it is educational and just like him it will be entertaining..

Dan Gable, "I add my part which is going to be in entertaining form...and its not going to be who won the goal and who won the silver.  might say something about each 0f them that is unique and flavorful I don't like something that is not going to keep people turning the page and I kind of coached wrestled and how I wrestle I went out there and scored points and people like that."

